Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of IHS Markit worth $127,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of INFO opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

