Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,609 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $107,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.39 and a 200 day moving average of $224.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

