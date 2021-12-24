Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,167 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $62,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.97 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08.

