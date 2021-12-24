Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,393,346 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 424.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393,346 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $79,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 879,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,824,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,587,000.

BATS OMFL opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89.

