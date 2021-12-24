Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 23,746 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $73,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

