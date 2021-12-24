Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $86,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

