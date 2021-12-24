Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,897,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $71,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.