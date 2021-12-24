Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 42,501 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $93,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT opened at $92.83 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.