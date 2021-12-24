Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.35.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$8.50 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.72 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a market cap of C$551.39 million and a P/E ratio of 27.78.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

