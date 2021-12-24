Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

