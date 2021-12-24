Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 275,934 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 197,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.