Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 9,625 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $180,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00.

RXRX stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

