Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,193,000 after buying an additional 80,746 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 113,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE USB opened at $56.31 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.