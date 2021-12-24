REDW Wealth LLC Buys 141 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $160.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.62 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

