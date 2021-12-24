REDW Wealth LLC Buys 6,884 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

