REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.39 and a 200-day moving average of $224.85.

