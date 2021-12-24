REDW Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

