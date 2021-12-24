Refinable Price Tops $0.25 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $737,420.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.60 or 0.07916103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.60 or 0.99960494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

