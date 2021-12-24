Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Braze Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braze in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Braze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $77.21 on Thursday. Braze has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

