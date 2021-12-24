Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) were up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 2,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

About Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

