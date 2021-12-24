Reviewing Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) & ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software 0.40% 10.73% 5.11% ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cognyte Software and ShotSpotter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 1 4 0 2.80 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus price target of $25.47, indicating a potential upside of 70.46%. ShotSpotter has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.65%. Given Cognyte Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognyte Software and ShotSpotter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $443.46 million 2.22 $14.20 million $0.03 498.00 ShotSpotter $45.73 million 7.82 $1.23 million ($0.11) -278.36

Cognyte Software has higher revenue and earnings than ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats ShotSpotter on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions. The company's end-users for its solutions include data analysts, investigation managers, security operating centers operators, and field unit teams. It also provides customer support, professional, and integration services. The company serves national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

