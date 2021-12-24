Reviewing Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Okta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $678.46 million 1.72 $152.91 million N/A N/A Okta $835.42 million 42.51 -$266.33 million ($4.68) -48.78

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Okta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions N/A N/A N/A Okta -59.29% -14.80% -8.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Consensus Cloud Solutions and Okta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Okta 0 5 18 1 2.83

Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus target price of 75.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.14%. Okta has a consensus target price of $284.96, indicating a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than Okta.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Okta on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

