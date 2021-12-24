Reviewing Crescent Energy (CRGY) and Its Competitors

Crescent Energy (NYSE: CRGY) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Crescent Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crescent Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Energy Competitors 2135 10647 15358 543 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Crescent Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $112.92 million -$165.34 million -29.60 Crescent Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$630.45 million -3.70

Crescent Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -28.38% 58.50% 8.12% Crescent Energy Competitors -29.63% -20.47% 5.64%

Summary

Crescent Energy beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.