Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

