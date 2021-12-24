RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 570,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,807 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.