RNC Capital Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $360.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

