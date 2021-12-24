RNC Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.7% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

