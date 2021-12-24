RNC Capital Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,914.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2,781.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

