RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.