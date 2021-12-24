Robust Token Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $794,063.23 and $3,562.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for about $22.95 or 0.00045162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00055574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.37 or 0.07892354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.24 or 1.00050897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071363 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,553 coins and its circulating supply is 34,603 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.