Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton Sells 35,000 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$369,080.24.

Michael Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Michael Walton bought 45,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$252,450.00.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$6.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$630.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

