ROOBEE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013436 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00183885 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

