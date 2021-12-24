Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,357 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Eaton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 39.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Eaton by 26.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

