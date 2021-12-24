Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XPeng by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in XPeng by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 7.83.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

