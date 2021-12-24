Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Hold Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $986.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 173.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 345.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 246,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 133.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

