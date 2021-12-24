Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.1% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 151,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

PFE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 39,155,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

