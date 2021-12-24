S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on S&T in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on S&T in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €15.12 ($16.99) on Thursday. S&T has a one year low of €13.82 ($15.53) and a one year high of €24.20 ($27.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.37 million and a P/E ratio of 17.59.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

