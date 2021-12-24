Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.48

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.48 and traded as low as $25.13. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 2,706 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

