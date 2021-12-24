Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Sachem Capital has increased its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $6.06 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SACH shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sachem Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

