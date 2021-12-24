SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Cap Tops $1.64 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $179,682.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,036.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.66 or 0.00892818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.23 or 0.00253207 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00023816 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003105 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

