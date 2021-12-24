Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after purchasing an additional 382,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291,333 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NYSE SBH opened at $18.58 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

