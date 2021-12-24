Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 25,096 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,096 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 4.71% of Floor & Decor worth $598,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE FND traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.96. 389,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,833. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,814. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

