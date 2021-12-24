Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 38,107 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,107 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $400,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 132.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 51,972 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on Z. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

