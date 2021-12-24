Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 3,821,162 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,104 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,821,162 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of UiPath worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $51,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $1,811,054.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $4,866,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,851 shares of company stock valued at $27,746,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cleveland Research began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

NASDAQ PATH traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $44.40. 2,356,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

