Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 586,246 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,529,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 586,246 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $818,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.66. 17,563,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,662,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $321.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

