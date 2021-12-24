Sands Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,673,585 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

Shares of ILMN traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.29. The company had a trading volume of 370,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,095. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,885,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

