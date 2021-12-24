Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

