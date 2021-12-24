Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.80.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.75 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.04%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

