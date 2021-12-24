Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SDVKY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

