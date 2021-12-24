Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

